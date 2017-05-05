A piano-playing dog is major currency on the internet, but a piano-playing dog who can also sing threatens to destabilise the viral economy.

This beagle has attracted thousands of retweets for his performance, a surprisingly mournful arrangement consisting of sparse minor notes and soulful howls.

Clearly channeling Arvo Pärt, the dog plays for a solid minute, wagging his tail with joy as he paws the ivories.

I'm not sure if he's applied for copyright but hook me up with the sheet music if not, the piano arrangement would sit perfectly under an emotional drama scene.

Stop doing whatever you are doing and watch this Beagle playing the piano and singing pic.twitter.com/HveBEwkCXE — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) April 26, 2017