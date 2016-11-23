American rapper Mykki Blanco has unveiled the visuals for his track 'Loner', and it's a rather intense experience.

Produced by Pornhub and in collaboration with the fashion brand Nicopanda, it's unsurprisingly steamy, and features models who are engrossed by whatever it is they can see on their virtual reality headsets.

Watch the (slightly NSFW) video below :

While pop videos have been used to meet sexual fantasties for years, the adult video industry is beginning to venture into the world of music more directly.

Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub, told The Guardian that the industry giant's "unique platform" enables musicians to reach a more diverse audience.

"When artists premiere videos on our platform, they open up additioanl avenues through which they garner exposure and visitbility," he said.

Blanco said of the song and his debut album: "'Loner' is a song about misunderstanding - and more than misunderstanding, it's a song about a universal feeling of not feeling worthy enough, not feeling good enough.

"People only know a party persona when it comes to Mykki Blanco, with this album and with this song I want them to know who I am on the inside."