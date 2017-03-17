President Trump sets bizarre Happy St Patrick’s Day video to English song played by Scottish bagpipes

Donald Trump marked the Taoiseach of Ireland’s visit to The White House this week with a protracted and quite crudely edited montage of photos and videos.

Slowly zooming in on Steve Bannon's head and fading between disparate scenes, it was reminiscent of the kind of video a village bowls club would make to commemorate the success of its inaugural fancy dress night - also, it was deeply confused in its celebration of Ireland.

The montage was set to ‘Amazing Grace’, which was written by Englishman John Newton, and the rendition was performed on Scottish bagpipes.

Ireland does have a national bagpipe - the uillleann - but Willie Park of Glasgow’s College of Piping confirmed to The Independent that it is “definitely a Great Highland Bagpipe” being played. It has been suggested on Twitter that the version is by the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

The White House brought in shamrock, Guinness and Irish flags for the meeting, which fell a day before St. Patrick's Day.

Enda Kenny at one point referred to Trump as "President Bush", while Trump read out his favourite Irish proverb, which turned out to have been written by Albashir Adam Alhassan, a Nigerian.

Asked about whether the two leaders discussed Trump's freshly proposed travel ban, Taoiseach Enda Kenny side-stepped: “We discussed in a very constructive fashion the relationship between Ireland the United States, Ireland as a microcosm of the European Union and relations between Europe and the United States for the mutual benefit of millions of people on either side of the Atlantic."

Trump told reporters that he "absolutely" intends to visit Ireland "during the course of his presidency".