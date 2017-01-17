Following news that a Bruce Springsteen band had changed their mind about performing at Donald Trump's inauguration, one band has made it clear that they won't be following suit.

The Reagan Years, a five-piece 80s tribute band from Mt. Airy, Md, are set to perform their roster of 80s classics.

This could include A-ha's 'Take On Me' to Journey classic 'Don't Stop Believin'' at the All American Inaugural Ball on 19 January.

The band claim they have endured a "shellacking" since it was announced that they would perform but say the gig is bigger than them or one political party. Founding member, drummer and occasional vocalist Sy Seyler told the Hollywood Reporter that he "didn't think twice" about accepting the offer to play at the ceremony.

"We all thought it was great. And then, two weeks later [was] when the website went up, and we took quite a shellacking from people saying: 'How dare you support this bigot, womanizer, horrible man?'

"But I was like 'Hey you missed it: This is a wheel in the cog of the system of democracy. It's a bipartisan event'.

As much as it was a celebration when a Democrat went into office, it's a celebration when someone else does. It's not even a celebration of the man, it's a celebration of the democratic process."

Additional acts confirmed to be appearing at the presidential inauguration include 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith, Jon Voight, The Frontmen of Country, The Piano Guys, Jackie Evancho and DJ Ravi Drums.