Quavo has responded to the furore that followed comments he made about rapper iLoveMakonnen, where the group were accused of being homophobic when talking about his sexuality.

Speaking to Rolling Stone last month, the Migos member responded to the news that the fellow rapper had come out as gay by saying: "We ain't saying it's nothing wrong with the gays."

He then suggested that the news of his sexuality undermined his credibility, because "he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that".

The trio later released a statement which said they "love all people, gay or straight", and described themselves as "fans" of Makonnen.

They added that they wished "he didn't feel like he ever had to hide himself".

Quavo has since spoken about the backlash over his comments in a new interview, where he appeared to imply that he cannot be homophobic because he collaborated with Frank Ocean.

Speaking to Billboard, he said: "If you real from the heart, you real from the heart. That ain't got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It's 2017, and we all living."

He added: "When [Makonnen's] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would've come out the same way... I got a record with Frank Ocean ['Slide']. That closes my case."

Ocean came out as bisexual in 2012, ahead of the release of his debut studio album Channel Orange.

His collaboration with Migos was released by Calvin Harris last month.