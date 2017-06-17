Ed Sheeran has been awarded MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in the Queen's annual Birthday Honours List, for services to charity and music.

Receiving the news, Sheeran posted on Instagram that he was "chuffed" and thanked fans for their messages of support.

The 26-year-old released his third album ÷ (Divide), earlier this year, which became the fastest-selling record by a male artist in history.

Chuffed to be awarded an MBE for services to charity and music, thanks for all your lovely messages x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

His monster hit 'Shape of You' recently reached one billion streams on Spotify.

The song, which was one of two singles released simultaneously at the beginning of his album campaign for ÷ [Divide] in January, passed the one billion mark in the afternoon on 8 June.

Sheeran's latest album became the fastest-selling by a male artist in history upon its release in March, debuting at No.1 in the UK Albums Chart and shifting 672,000 units in its first week - beyond what his team or analysts predicted.

The singer-songwriter, who has won multiple Brit and Grammy awards, is headlining Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage in just over a week's time, on the Sunday night.

Other culture stars to be honoured in this year's awards include Billy Connolly, who has been given a knighthood, and Star Wars and Black Mirror actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw, 34, who has been awarded an MBE.

Actress Olivia de Havilland, who starred in Gone With The Wind, was made a dame at the age of 100, along with Julie Walters, 67.

JK Rowling, Sir Paul McCartney and Delia Smith have been awarded the prestigious Order of Companions of Honour.