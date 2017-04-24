Queens of the Stone Age have 'finished their new album'

Queens of the Stone Age appear to have finished the mixing on their forthcoming new album, the band have confirmed.
A photo posted on Facebook showed Josh Homme's band in the studio at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, where they have been working on their seventh studio album.
The caption reads: "Something new brewing. Queens of The Stone Age."
A following Instagram post by Arthur Devereaux of Left Front Door Records, a label launched after the attack on the Bataclan in Paris in 2015, said: "An album just got mixed."
This follows Homme's comments last month that the band had "just finished" recording their new album, having also revealed that the new record will not feature any special guests, and that a single will be out before the band tours Australia in July.
Their last album ...Like Clockwork was released in May 2013 to mostly positive reviews.
Queens of the Stone Age are scheduled to play the following tour dates:
22-25 June – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest
13 July – Auckland, NZ @ Logan Campbell
16 July – Darwin, AU @ Convention Center
19 July – Sydney, AU @ Horden Pavilion
20 July – Melbourne, AU @ Festival Hall
22 July – Byron Bay, AU @ Splendour in the Grass
28-30 July – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
11-13 August – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
15-17 September – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
