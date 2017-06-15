Queens of the Stone Age have announced a brand new album as well as a string of accompanying UK tour dates.

The announcement of the Californian rock band's seventh record - their first since 2013's ...Like Clockwork - comes with the release of brand new single 'The Way You Used To Do' which you can listen to below.

Band founder Josh Homme has thrown water on the idea the record's title, Villains, was inspired by politics. He said in a statement: “It has nothing to do with Trump or any of that sh*t. It's simply 1) a word that looks fantastic and 2) a comment on the three versions of every scenario: yours, mine and what actually happened.

“Everyone needs someone or something to rail against - their villain - same as it ever was. You can’t control that. The only thing you can really control is when you let go.”



Queens of the Stone Age will play venues up and down the country, including London's 02 and Manchester Arena, tickets of which go on sale 9am on 21 June.

Produced by Mark Ronson, Villains - which is available for preorder on deluxe vinyl, standard vinyl, CD and digital - will be released Wednesday 25 August.

You can find the track listing below:

Feet Don’t Fail Me

The Way You Used To Do

Domesticated Animals

Fortress

Head Like A Haunted House

Un-Reborn Again

Hideaway

The Evil Has Landed

Villains Of Circumstance