Despite what the weather reports are saying, chances are Glastonbury Festival will once again be a wash-out. It happens. Every. Damn. Time.

When the rain inevitably comes, those who missed out on tickets can smuggle watch the headliners play from the comfort of their living room, knowing a nice, comfy bed awaits.

On Friday night, the brilliant Radiohead will once again headline the Pyramid stage, no doubt playing an incredible, career-spanning set.

What time are Radiohead on?

The band will be playing Friday (23 June) on the Pyramid stage from 9.30pm, concluding at 11.45pm. That over two hours of pure Thom Yorke.

How to watch

All Glastonbury coverage will be broadcast on the BBC, with BBC Four becoming — in essence — a dedicated Glastonbury channel. Through the red button, you can watch various stages, the main acts also being broadcast on BBC Two. On the Friday Radiohead is playing, BBC Two coverage starts at 10pm. BBC iPlayer will also be packed with Glasto coverage.

For those interested, you can also catch up with our review that will be posted post-gig.

What to expect?

It's been 20 years since OK Computer was released, perhaps we should expect the band to play through the album in full? One can dream.

In recent festival headlining sets, the band has played mainly cuts from A Moon Shaped Pool, kickstarting with 'Daydreaming'. However, for all those who like 1997 Radiohead, the band has begun finishing with 'Karma Police'. A brilliant final track.