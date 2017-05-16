Radiohead fan tracks down original location that inspired OK Computer cover art

A Radiohead fan decided to prove a popular theory about the band's OK Computer cover art after it circulated online last week.

Recently-released concept art by the band gave a slightly better view of the highway, and prompted one fan to post on AARoads.com where they asked users to help crack the case.

Six hours after they posted the request, the location was tracked down as: The eastbound junction of I-84 with I-91 in Hartford, Connecticut, just before it crosses the Connecticut River.

A quick Google search showed that the view that best matched up with the cover art would have been taken from a Hilton hotel beside the intersection.

It didn't take long for fans to check that this was likely where the band stayed in during August 1996 - after playing one of the last shows they played before heading back to the UK to record OK Computer.

A fan has since travelled to the hotel in question to check that the theory matches up - bringing their vinyl copy of the album with them.

The Hilton hotel posted on their Facebook page to confirm the news, writing: "For thos wondering, this photo was just taken from our suite on 22nd floor.

"When overlaid, the view is a good match with what's seen on the OK Computer cover art. We're in awe of this great sleuthing."

Radiohead recently announced a new album of B-sides and previously-unheard tracks that will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic album.

OKNOTOK, a bumper release featuring a remastered version of the original record, will be released on 23 June - the same day the band play their headline slot at this year's Glastonbury festival.