Rag 'n' Bone Man has shot straight to No.1 with the biggest selling male debut of the decade - outperforming debuts by Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

The Brighton-born artist released his first album Human via Columbia Records and shifted 117,000 copies in the first week alone, outselling the remainder of the top 20 combined.

Rag 'n' Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Graham, said: "A massive thank you for going out and buying my album, streaming it and making it such a success so quickly, it means the world to me. Number 1 album... smash!"

Graham recently put on a sold-out show for Brits Week in association with the charity War Child at the Clapham Grand, and performed his hit single 'Human' on the Graham Norton Show last week.

He is set to perform a headline, homecoming show at Brighton's Great Escape Festival in May, as well as festival slots at Parklife in Manchester, Live at Leeds, Isle of Wight and Bestival.

After winning the coveted Brits Critics' Choice Award he is also up for a second Brit for Best British Breakthrough - if he wins he would become the only artist to win both accolades.

The Brits take place at the O2 Arena in London on 22 February - you can read our interview with Rag 'n' Bone Man here.