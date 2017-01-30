Rihanna and Azealia Banks appear to have leaked each other's phone numbers in a row that began when Banks responded to Rihanna's post about Donald Trump's immigration ban.

"Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!" Rihanna wrote.

"What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!"

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

Banks responded with an Instagram post which read: "As far as Rihanna (who isn't a citizen and can't vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down.

"Stop chastising the president. It's stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people."

The two artists then engaged in a heated debate over Instagram that included a selfie from Rihanna that referred to a recent video where Banks claimed she sacrificed chickens in her home.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Banks then posted a phone number which she claimed to be Rihanna's, with the caption: "Bombs away."





A post from the 'Work' singer's Instagram revealed another phone number and appeared to show a screenshot of messages from Banks that accused Rihanna of being a drug and sex addict.

Both posts with the phone numbers have since been removed, and the numbers themselves have been disconnected, The Sun reports.

Banks is currently banned from Twitter after her tirade against former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, where she sent him a series of racist and homophobic messages.

She later apologised for the outburst and said: "Employing racial/sexual slurs/stereotypes in attempts to make fun or degrade another person or group is absolutely unacceptable and is not fair or fun for anyone.

"Allowing my anger to get the best of me, I've managed to insult millions of people without a reason."

The singer was also kicked out of a Beverly Hills hotel room by Russell Crowe, where she claimed he called her a "n****r" after she rejected his advances.

Friends of Crowe claimed that he had in fact been forced to grab her and remove her from the party after she threatened him and a female guest.

According to a charge evaluation report from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, the Gladiator star prevented "imminent violence".

"Witnesses state that prior to being ejected from the hotel room by Crowe, Banks repeatedly used a racial epithet, was verbally aggressive to party attendees and threatened to break a glass to cut the throat of a female guest and/or Crowe," it read.

"Guests report that after this threat was made they saw Crowe struggle with Banks to prevent her from using the glass she picked up, seemingly to carry out her threat. It was then that Crowe escorted Banks out of the room."