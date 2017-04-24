Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o are up for starring in the film Twitter made up

Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o have both said they would be up for starring in a film together, after a photo of them at Paris Fashion Week went viral and somehow spiralled into a feature film idea.

Twitter user @blacquepink shared the image from 2014 with the caption: "A picture for the history books."

It was retweeted more than 28,000 times and 'liked' more than 79,000, during which time fans created the plot for what sounds like a really, really good movie.

A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z — ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017

Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans https://t.co/PhWs1xd3nj — k (@1800SADGAL) April 18, 2017

.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie — helen estabrook (@helenestabrook) April 21, 2017

Lupita said she's down:

And so is Rihanna:

Let's hope Hollywood makes this happen.

Rihanna recently starred in the final season of Bates Motel as Marion Crane, the character who famously meets her demise at the hands of Norman Mates in the iconic shower scene.

She was cast after showrunners reportedly learned that Bates Motel was her favourite show, and the role was written specifically for her.

Executive producer Carlton Cuse told Variety: "She has enormous charisma. I think it's no accident that any number of singer's have successfully transitioned into acting. Among my personal favourites are Barbara Streisland and Frank Sinatra."

He added: "We spent a long, long time talking about how Marion Crane for 2017 had to be a very different character than the one in the 1960 Hitchcock movie."