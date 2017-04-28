The largest music festival in Northern Europe has returned to Roskilde, Denmark, and 179 acts are confirmed to play at the mammoth eight - day, eight - stage music event.
Ahead of the event we invite you to take a look at the obscenely good lineup and not feel an urge to grab your passport right this second.
Legendary rapper Nas will be blowing up the stage and is the latest to be added to the festival’s lineup. He joins Yasiin Bey, better known by his nom de plume Mos Def, in what will be a throwback to iconic rappers.
Head of the program, Anders Wahren says: "It's a crazy, climactic feeling to finally present the full line-up...who collectively represent what we think is the most defining, challenging and relevant music in 2017".
With the global success of their third album I See You, the British trio that make up The xx are more than ready to headline at Roskilde, and will be playing to their biggest crowd yet on the Orange Stage.
Solange, The Weeknd and Gucci Mane will also be performing, along with TInashe, likely performing material from her new album Joyride, and Lorde.
Urban artists Princess Nokia, Bryan Tiller and G-Eazy will be representing at the festival.
Rock superstars Blink-182, the Foo Fighters and Anthrax will be performing for the metalheads.
Other exciting acts include Halsey, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Noah Carter and Krept & Konan.
The full 2017 line-up is as follows:
Foo Fighters
47soul
67
’68
75 Dollar Bill
A Day To Remember
A Tribe Called Quest [*Replaced by Ice Cube due to injury*]
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Acid Arab
Afenginn
Against Me!
Alex Cameron
Alsarah & The Nubatones
Andras
Angel Olsen
Anthrax
Arcade Fire
Ary
Atomikyla
Audn
Author & Punisher
Av Av Av
The Avalanches
Ayia
Ayowa
Baby Woodrose
Baest
Baianasystem
Barselona
Basokin
Bcuc
Bicep
Bjarki
Black String
Blink-182
Blood Command
Bogfinkevej
Bonobo
Botany
Boujeloud
Bryson Tiller
Caius
Cancer
Carl Emil Petersen
Cashmere Cat
Circuit Des Yex
Clams Casino
Cult of Luna
Debashish Bhattachara
Den Sorte Skole
Discwoman
Dub De Gaita
Dor NR 13
Elza Soares
Emil Stabil
Farveblind
Father John Misty
Fatima Yamaha
First Hate
Franske Piger
Freddie Gibbs
Fugleflugten
Full of hell
Future Islands
G-Eazy
Gangly
Group Doueh & Cheveu
Gucci Mane
Halsey
Hamid El Kasri Gnaoua Ensemble & Guests feat Justin Adams
Hamilton Leithauser
Hater
Hieroglyphic Being
High On Fire
Hun Solo
Ibaaku
Icona Pop
Idles
Ifriqiyya Electrique
Irah
Jagwar Ma
Jah9
Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang
Jenny Hval
The Jesus And The Mary Chain
Julia Jacklin
Justice
Kano
Karen Elson
Kara William
Kellermensch
Kevil Morby
Kink feat Rachel Row
Kornel Kovacs
Krept & Konan
Ksiezyc
The Kutimangoes
La Mambanegra
Lil Uzi Vert
Lorde
Lorenzo Woodrose
The Love Coffin
Madame Gandhi
Mammut
Marching Church
Margo Price
Mats Gustafsson’s Nu Ensemble “Hidros Zap”
Mattis
Mechatok
Mil Buch
Moderat/Modeselektor
Modest
Monti
Moon Duo
Mome
Nas
Natjager
Neurosis
Nicolas Jaar
Nils Bech
Noah Carter
Noga Erez
Noisia ‘Outer edges’
Noname
Norell
Oathbreaker
Odd Couple
Of Mice And Men
Oranssi Pazuzu
Pardans
Pert Near Sandstone
PH/MR Peter Hayden Band
Philake
Pig Destroyer
Pom Poko
Popcaan
Priests
Princess Nokia
Purpurrpurple
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Red Fang
Residente
Romperayo
Royal Blood
Rufus
The Rumour Said Fire
The Savage Rose
School Of X
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 feat Yasiin Bey
Shame
Shitkid
Show Me The Body
Sibiir
Sigrid
Silvester
Skott
Slowdive
Snow Boyz
Solange
Solid Blake
Sort Sol
Stiu Nu Stiu
Svin
The Lumineers
Tinashe
Tivoli Copenhagen Phil
Trap Them
Trentemoller
Tvivler
Vanishing Twin
Viagra Boys
Vaerket
Warpaint
The Weeknd
Weyes Blood
Wiki
The xx
Young MA
Roskile runs from 24 June-1 July - tickets are available here.Reuse content