Roskilde 2017 line-up: Nas, Young M.A. and Freddie Gibbs will join Foo Fighters, The Weeknd and Lorde

Music festival lineup is one of the biggest and best

Picture:Rapper Nas performs at the Rolling Stone Live: Houston presented by Budweiser and Mercedes-Benz on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rolling Stone

The largest music festival in Northern Europe has returned to Roskilde, Denmark, and 179 acts are confirmed to play at the mammoth eight - day, eight - stage music event. 

Ahead of the event we invite you to take a look at the obscenely good lineup and not feel an urge to grab your passport right this second.

Legendary rapper Nas will be blowing up the stage and is the latest to be added to the festival’s lineup. He joins Yasiin Bey, better known by his nom de plume Mos Def, in what will be a throwback to iconic rappers. 

Head of the program, Anders Wahren says: "It's a crazy, climactic feeling to finally present the full line-up...who collectively represent what we think is the most defining, challenging and relevant music in 2017".

With the global success of their third album I See You, the British trio that make up The xx are more than ready to headline at Roskilde, and will be playing to their biggest crowd yet on the Orange Stage.

Solange, The Weeknd and Gucci Mane will also be performing, along with TInashe, likely performing material from her new album Joyride, and Lorde.

Urban artists Princess Nokia, Bryan Tiller and G-Eazy will be representing at the festival.

Rock superstars Blink-182, the Foo Fighters and Anthrax will be performing for the metalheads. 

Other exciting acts include Halsey, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Noah Carter and Krept & Konan. 

The full 2017 line-up is as follows:

Foo Fighters

47soul

67

’68

75 Dollar Bill

A Day To Remember

A Tribe Called Quest [*Replaced by Ice Cube due to injury*]

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Acid Arab

Afenginn

Against Me!

Alex Cameron

Alsarah & The Nubatones

Andras

Angel Olsen

Anthrax

Arcade Fire

Ary

Atomikyla

Audn

Author & Punisher 

Av Av Av

The Avalanches 

Ayia

Ayowa

Baby Woodrose

Baest

Baianasystem

Barselona

Basokin

Bcuc

Bicep

Bjarki 

Black String

Blink-182

Blood Command

Bogfinkevej

Bonobo 

Botany

Boujeloud

Bryson Tiller

Caius 

Cancer

Carl Emil Petersen

Cashmere Cat

Circuit Des Yex

Clams Casino

Cult of Luna

Debashish Bhattachara

Den Sorte Skole

Discwoman

Dub De Gaita 

Dor NR 13

Elza Soares

Emil Stabil

Farveblind

Father John Misty

Fatima Yamaha

First Hate

Franske Piger

Freddie Gibbs

Fugleflugten

Full of hell 

Future Islands 

G-Eazy

Gangly

Group Doueh & Cheveu 

Gucci Mane 

Halsey

Hamid El Kasri Gnaoua Ensemble & Guests feat Justin Adams

Hamilton Leithauser

Hater

Hieroglyphic Being

High On Fire

Hun Solo

Ibaaku

Icona Pop

Idles

Ifriqiyya Electrique

Irah 

Jagwar Ma

Jah9

Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang

Jenny Hval

The Jesus And The Mary Chain

Julia Jacklin 

Justice

Kano

Karen Elson

Kara William

Kellermensch

Kevil Morby

Kink feat Rachel Row

Kornel Kovacs

Krept & Konan

Ksiezyc

The Kutimangoes

La Mambanegra

Lil Uzi Vert 

Lorde

Lorenzo Woodrose

The Love Coffin 

Madame Gandhi

Mammut 

Marching Church 

Margo Price

Mats Gustafsson’s Nu Ensemble “Hidros Zap”

Mattis 

Mechatok 

Mil Buch

Moderat/Modeselektor

Modest 

Monti

Moon Duo

Mome

Nas

Natjager

Neurosis 

Nicolas Jaar

Nils Bech

Noah Carter

Noga Erez

Noisia ‘Outer edges’

Noname 

Norell

Oathbreaker

Odd Couple

Of Mice And Men

Oranssi Pazuzu

Pardans 

Pert Near Sandstone

PH/MR Peter Hayden Band

Philake 

Pig Destroyer 

Pom Poko

Popcaan 

Priests

Princess Nokia

Purpurrpurple

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man 

Red Fang 

Residente

Romperayo 

Royal Blood

Rufus

The Rumour Said Fire 

The Savage Rose

School Of X

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 feat Yasiin Bey

Shame

Shitkid

Show Me The Body

Sibiir 

Sigrid

Silvester

Skott

Slowdive

Snow Boyz

Solange

Solid Blake

Sort Sol 

Stiu Nu Stiu 

Svin

The Lumineers 

Tinashe 

Tivoli Copenhagen Phil

Trap Them

Trentemoller

Tvivler 

Vanishing Twin 

Viagra Boys

Vaerket

Warpaint 

The Weeknd

Weyes Blood 

Wiki

The xx

Young MA

Roskile runs from 24 June-1 July - tickets are available here

