Section Boyz have responded after the Daily Mail used one of their photos to illustrate an unrelated story about gang violence in Australia.

Media Watch drew attention to the image on Twitter, writing: "Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also told you about last November."

The original article has since been amended but the blurred image of the south London grime collective still shows on Google News for the search: 'Apex gang'.

Hey @DailyMailAU - your APEX gang pic is actually a UK rap band. Which we also we told you about last November. #mediawatch pic.twitter.com/SElOW8NU2s — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) January 31, 2017

The headline reads: "What's stopping them from killing you? Victims of Apex Gang say they no longer feel safe in their homes - as Melbourne's youth crime epidemic soars."

Section Boyz tweeted at @DailyMailAU after the furore around the article caught their attention and wrote: "We are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP."

@DailyMailAU we are not happy with the way you have used our popular picture to slander another group that has nothing to do with us. FIX UP — SECTiON BOYZ (@SectionBoyz_) January 31, 2017

Section Boyz made a surprise appearance at Drake's first night at the O2 Arena in London on 30 January, following the Canadian rapper's song 'Successful' with their massive track 'Lock Arff'.

Their guest spot came just under a year after Drake and Skepta made a surprise appearance at their Village Underground show in London.

The Independent has contacted the Daily Mail for comment.