Slayer fans enraged as band post seemingly pro-Donald Trump photo, call gay people ‘fruits’

Slayer have always sung about the apocalypse, but now it seems they’re invested in a real world one.

Lead vocalist and bassist Tom Araya has posted a photo of the band on their official Instagram account with President Trump photoshopped in making the sign of the horns.

“Like him or not he is the president,” Araya wrote (read his caption in full below), later replying to a commenter: “Mike pence turning fruits into vegetables [*crying with laughter emoji*],” (sic) - a reference to the vice president’s support of electric shock therapy for ‘gay conversion’.

The commenter Araya was addressing, @zogar77, wrote: “I happen to be gay @slayerbandofficial so fuck you and your fruits to vegetables comment. Go crawl up Pence's arse.”

Believe it or not this picture was posted by me Tom Araya on 1/20 cause I thought it was funny ... I was amazed at the comments about the picture some positive some negative more amazing was in 2 hours there was 10,000 likes ... But i never would have guessed that there where so many snowflakes commenting their distaste for the new president. Like him or not he is the president ... woke up the next morning and found someone had deleted the post ... can some one please explain why...? A photo posted by Slayer (@slayerbandofficial) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

In his first few days in office, Trump has signed off on the building of a gargantuan wall between the US and Mexico, made it harder for the world to educate women about abortion and scrapped a major trade deal with Pacific Rim countries.

