An American band have produced the world's first smokeable vinyl record using hashish.

Billboard reports that Slightly Stoopid, who describe their music as "a fusion of folk, rock, reggae and blues with hip hop, funk, metal and punk", spent $14,000 on two prototypes using bubble hash (a super resinous variety), which were stamped and mastered at Los Angeles vinyl-mastering studio Capsule Labs.

Jon Phillips of Silverback Music, the team that made the LP and manages the band, said: "Vinyl is an old-school medium and that's how we feel about hashish, too."

The record is completely smokeable but "the office potheads couldn't help chipping away at it for their own enjoyment".

Unfortunately the second prototype's sound was described as unsatisfactory, and a third attempt is currently being planned.

Phillips said: "It's not something you're going to plop on your turntable over and over again. For now, this is an art piece."