Bow Wow has waded into the controversy surrounding Snoop Dogg's latest music video and the response it prompted from US President Donald Trump.

In a somewhat unhelpful comment Bow Wow told Trump to "shut your punk ass up talking s*** about my uncle @SnoopDogg before we pimp your wife and make her work for us", he wrote.

Snoop's video for 'Lavender' featuring BadBadNotGood showed the Long Beach rapper pulling a gun on a clown resembling Trump, which unfurled a flag saying 'Bang'.

Trump did not take kindly to the video and suggested that he should face "jail time" for the stunt.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time!" he wrote on Twitter.

Snoop also faced criticism from Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who warned that the video could inspire genuine violence.

"Snoop shouldn't have done that," he said. "We've had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should be really careful about.

"[If the] wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.

"So, I'm not sure what Snoop was thinking. He should think about that a little more."

Meanwhile rapper T.I has also spoken out in defence of Snoop with a very strongly-worded Instagram post which shared a screenshot of Trump's tweet.

He wrote: "@SnoopDogg is a f***in Lened you F***in Tangerine Tanned Muskrat scrotum skin, Lacefront Possum fur wig wearing, Alternative face, Atomic Dog diarrhea face ass man!!!!" and branded Trump a "PresidentialLevelF**kBoy".