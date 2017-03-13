Snoop Dogg has never shied away from making political statements, and with Donald Trump currently President of the United States, the rapper has some thoughts he wants to share.

For the music video ‘Lavender,’ a collaboration with BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Kaytranada, Trump is depicted as a clown who - at the video’s climax - gets held up at gunpoint.

"The whole world is clownin’ around, and [Jesse Wellens, the director's] concept is so right on point with the art direction and the reality, because if you really look at some of these motherf--kers, they are clowns,” he told Billboard of the video which you can watch below.

During the interview, Snoop continued to lambast Trump, saying: ”The ban that this motherf**ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf**kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf**kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it p but if you got colour or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of colour position themselves to get millions and billions off of it.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

“It’s a lot of clown s**t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general."