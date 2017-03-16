Yesterday, the President of the United States of America gave his opinion on a rap video and threatened to throw Snoop Dogg in jail.

Today, Snoop has responded, giving approximately zero f*cks about the threat.

“Now ya’ll want to ask me questions and interview me but guess what, I’ve got nothing to say mate,” Snoop said in an Instagram video, before simply grinning.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

He really doesn’t seem to care, having spent the rest of the hours since Trump called him out posting memes, links to SXSW shows and a video showing of his new turban.

"Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama?" Trump tweeted just minutes after tweeting about the more serious issue of his tax returns, "Jail time!"

The unlikely beef started when Snoop posted a music video in which he shoots a Trump-esque clown called ‘Ronald Klump’.