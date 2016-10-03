Off the back of Solange Knowles' surprise album, which was released last Friday (30 September), the singer has released two brand new music videos.

A Seat at the Table was announced a day before its release and is Solange's first record since the True EP in 2012 which followed Sol-Angel and the Hadley St Dreams in 2008.

The album - which Solange has branded "a project on identity, empowerment, independence, grief and healing" - features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Q-Tip and her sister Beyonce's former Destiny's Child band member Kelly Rowland.

You can watch the video for songs "Cranes in the Sky" and "Don't Touch My Hair" below.

Addressing the inevitable comparisons between A Seat at the Table and Beyoncé's Lemonade - which also dropped unheralded earlier this year - Solange told The Fader: "It shouldn't be surprising that two people who grew up in the same household with the same parents who are very, very aware - just like everyone else is - of all of the inequalities and the pain and suffering of our people right now, would create art that reflects that."



A Seat at the Table is available to stream on Spotify.