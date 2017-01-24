​Sound City has announced the lineup for the festival's 10th anniversary, which takes place on the weekend of 27 May 2017.

Following a move to Clarence Dock, Sound City organisers revealed that it will host four days of festivities to mark the anniversary.

Headlining the festival are Human League, John Cale, Metronomy and The Kooks.

On the Friday night, John Cale will be marking the 50th anniversary of The Velvet Underground and Nico - considered one of the most important albums of all time - which was originally billed as a standalone event but has since been incorporated into the festival.

Metronomy top Saturday’s bill which will also feature The Kills, Slaves, Peaches, The Hunna, Libertines front man Carl Barat & The Jackals, Pumarosa and Fickle Friends.

The Kooks will close the festival following their headline slot in 2014, supported by White Lies, Local Natives, !!! (Chk Chk Chk), newly reformed Milburn, She Drew The Gun, Cabbage, The Sherlocks, and The Vryll Society.

Sound City CEO Dave Pichilingi said: “For our 10th birthday we wanted to do something really special, not just to mark to occasion but also to reward all those loyal Sound Citizens who have come with us on every step of this amazing ten-year journey.

"The term legend is way over-used these days but we really do have bona fide music legends on the bill every single day of the festival and we still have lots more to announce."

Tickets for Sound City go on sale on Friday 27 January - for more information click here.