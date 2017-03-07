A fresh wave of acts have been announced for Standon Calling, including Editors, Kate Tempest, Idris Elba, Slow Club and Strong Asian Mothers.

They join already-announced artists such as Orbital, Laura Mvula, Gary Numan, Clean Bandit, Slaves and British Sea Power.

See the full list of artists joining the event below:

Editors, Kate Tempest, KT Tunstall, Slow Club, Idris Elba, Lindstrom, Doc Brown, Horse Meat Disco, Strong Asian Mothers, John Hassall and the April Rainers, Yonaka, Skinny Living, Peluche, The Menedez Brothers, Jive Talk, Catherine McGrath, The Wandering Hearts, Cronicle, Outlya, Tin Pigeons, Josphine and the Artizans, Hattie Whitehead, Kalyde, Zig-A Zig-Ah, Bear Grooves, Kid Fiesta, Dig It Sound System.

We caught up with Editors ahead of the festival to see what they've been up to.

Q&A with Editors bassist Russell Leetch

How's work on Editors6 going?

It’s going really well. We’re currently camped out in the Oxfordshire countryside working on it.

What should fans expect in comparison to In Dream?

It’s a bit more amped up in tempo and sound. It’s our third with the reconfigured line up and we’re pushing what we’ve done together before. There are quite a lot of synths & it’s sounding big.

How are you feeling about playing Standon Calling?

We’re really looking forward to it. We’ve heard good things about the festival and are looking forward to playing somewhere new.

What else have you got lined up for the rest of 2017?

We’ve got a load of festivals throughout the summer, and we’ve got to finish this new LP. It’s going to be busy.

What are you listening to at the moment?

We’ve been enjoying the new records by Elbow, Sampha, Throwing snow, Bon Iver & Lusine.

Editors perform in Amsterdam

What you need to know about Standon Calling Festival:

Standon Calling takes place 27-30 July 2017 in the beautiful Hertfordshire countryside.

(Gaelle Beri)

They do a brilliant family programme which is being headlined this year by Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain, along with food, drink and a ton more entertainment for families and music fans.

Tickets for the festival are available now, make sure you look out for The Independent's stage.