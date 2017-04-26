Steps have said they have been "filled with confidence" at the reaction to their comeback and new album.

The group are currently battling it out with Ed Sheeran and it currently looks as though they could knock him from the No.1 spot, which he has held for a whopping seven weeks with his third record

Asked whether they hoped they could bring down Sheeran, Lisa Scott-Lee told the Huffington Post: "We're all big fans of Ed Sheeran and we love his music. Are you not H?"

H responded: "Yes I love Ed Sheeran... just not this week."

He continued: "I think we're all loving where we are at the moment and all we wanted was for this album to go top 10, and it's succeeded all of our expectations.

"A year ago, none of this was planned. We were talking about doing a one-off gig at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate this milestone in our careers, and that's turned into a 22-date arena tour, an album and a single, and it's incredible."

If Steps succeed at claiming the top spot on the albums chart, it would be the first time they have achieved the feat since their second album Steptacular was released in 1999.

Meanwhile Sheeran is likely celebrating the fact that his album has shifted more than one million copies - not to mention breaking another record by holding the top spot in the ARIA charts in Australia for 14 weeks.

He recently responded to a report claiming he was thinking about "quitting music" after his current tour with a very succinct comment on Twitter.