If you thought the UK leg of of The Stone Roses' grand return was now complete, you'd be mistaken - the Manchester quartet have announced they will play three stadium dates next summer.

The Ian Brown-fronted band are scheduled to play in Belfast (SSE Arena, 13 June), London (Wembley Stadium, 17 June) and Glasgow (Hampden Park, 24 June).

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (30 September) at 9:30am.

The announced dates are suspiciously close to next year's Glastonbury Festival which is taking place 21-25 June. This year's Sunday night headliners, Coldplay, had played a string of dates at Wembley Stadium around the date of the Worthy Farm event; could The Stone Roses be set to make their Pyrfamid Stage debut?

Earlier this year, the band - also comprised of guitarist John Squire, bassist Mani and bucket hat-wearing drummer Reni - played four sell out shows at Manchester's Etihad stadium.

Fans of the Ian Brown-fronted band - who launched onto the scene with their self-titled debut in 1989 - were expectant of a return when these dates were announced late last year.

In March, Brown confirmed his band were in the studio making "glorious" new music; songs "All For One" - their first in 22 years - and "Beautiful Thing" followed soon after.

Originally formed in 1983, the band broke through with their seminal debut in 1989. They eventually disbanded in 1996 before reuniting for a world tour in 2011 - including three homecoming shows in Manchester's Heaton Park.