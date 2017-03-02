Stormzy had to explain grime on BBC Breakfast

Stormzy dropped into BBC Breakfast today and it was palpable that presenters Charlie Stayt and Louise Minchin weren’t exactly heads who’ve been into the genre since the Wiley days.

“Can you give us the mug’s guide to the difference between rap and grime?” Stormzy was asked.

Left a little challenged by the prospect of summing it up in one sentence, he said: “Grime is…grime is…very British. Grime is a lot faster and high energy.

“The thing about grime is,” Minchin started, viewers already cringing, “you have to listen so carefully because it’s so fast.”

To their credit, the presenters were very aware of their own awkwardness, with Stayt capping off the interview by saying:

“I managed to get through that without saying anything really naff.”

“Do you think we managed?” Minchin added.

“Yeah you lot done alright man,” Stormzy said. “All good, you get the stamp of approval.”