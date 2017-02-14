Stormzy has accused the Metropolitan Police service of breaking into his house after mistaking him for a burglar.

The Croydon-born grime artist tweeted a photo of a smashed-in doorway the morning after he attended the Elle Style Awards.

The 23-year-old wrote: "Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still."

Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I'm a burglar who burgles his own home. @metpoliceuk need your bank details still pic.twitter.com/fGH1fsePHv — 24/02 (@Stormzy1) February 14, 2017

Fans reacted with outrage, branding the incident as "absolute madness".

One joked that whoever broke his door was "after them tour tickets #soldout".

It was recently announced that Stormzy's upcoming tour for March and April has sold out, following the news that his debut album GSAP [Gang Signs and Prayers] will be released on 24 February.

Stormzy revealed the album via a series of mysterious billboards around south London, which featured lines presumably from tracks on the record.

GSAP features a strong lineup of guest artists including Ghetts, Kehlani, MNEK, and Raleigh Ritchie.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Stormzy for comment.