Roger Goodell and Tom Brady may not wish to discuss Donald Trump during Super Bowl week, but half-time act Lady Gaga might ensure the new president is a feature during the NFL's showpiece.

The current political state of America is unavoidable across the country, though for most of the players of the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and commissioner Goodell himself, the Super Bowl has not been the time to weigh in with their views.

Gaga, who will perform at the interval of the 51st Super Bowl at NRG Stadium, has been more outspoken in the past, holding a “love trumps hate' banner outside Trump Tower after the election results were announced in November.

So if anyone is to take a stand at the end of a season where numerous players raised their fists or knelt during the national anthem, maybe it will be Gaga.

“I don't know if I will succeed in unifying America. You'll have to ask America when it's over,” she said of her performance.

“The only statements that I'll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I've been consistently making throughout my career.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion, in the spirit of equality and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will have those thoughts.

“I think that music is one of the most powerful things the world has to offer, no matter what race, religion, nationality, sexual orientation, gender that you are - it has the power to unite us.

“This performance is for everyone. I want more than anything to create a moment that everyone watching will never forget, not for me but for everyone else.

“That's what I remember about great Super Bowl performances of the past - when you really get lost in the moment for your family.”

Last year Beyonce, who joined headliners Coldplay on stage, mixed politics with sport when she wore an outfit that some considered to be inspired by the Black Panthers movement at a time when there were mass protests across the United States over police killings of young black men.

This time around, with the Super Bowl back in Houston for the first time since 2004, it is different attire that Gaga will be keen to avoid - the one Janet Jackson wore in this very city for the 'Nipplegate' moment.

Asked whether she feared a repeat, the 30-year-old Gaga replied: “Well, everything's going to be nice and tight for the game so I wouldn't worry about that. Unfortunately...some of you might have been excited about that.”

