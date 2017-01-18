Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's brother, comes out as bisexual

Taylor Bennett, the 20-year-old younger brother of Chance the Rapper, came out as bisexual on Twitter Wednesday.

In several tweets, he explained that while his 21st birthday is tomorrow, he wants a fresh start and to help others who may have shared his struggles.

My birthday is tomorrow & moving into next year I'd like to be more open about myself to help others that struggle with the same issues — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Growing up I've always felt indifferent about my sexuality & being attracted 2 one sex & today I would like to openly come out to my fans — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

I do recognize myself as a bisexual male & do & have always openly supported the gay community & will keep doing so in 2017. #ThankYou 🤘🏽 — Taylor Bennett (@_TaylorBennett) January 18, 2017

Back in October, Bennett partnered with the Chicago-based Leghorn Chicken to benefit Pride Action Talk, a local LGBTQIA support group, the Chicago Tribune reports. After his announcement, he received an overwhelming amount of positive support.

@_TaylorBennett proud of you bro. your courage to come out probably gave others courage to do the same — Phil Shaw (@PhilShaw) January 18, 2017