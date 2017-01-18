  1. Culture
Taylor Bennett, Chance the Rapper's brother, comes out as bisexual

The Chicago-native made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday night

Taylor Bennett, the 20-year-old younger brother of Chance the Rapper, came out as bisexual on Twitter Wednesday.

In several tweets, he explained that while his 21st birthday is tomorrow, he wants a fresh start and to help others who may have shared his struggles.

Back in October, Bennett partnered with the Chicago-based Leghorn Chicken to benefit Pride Action Talk, a local LGBTQIA support group, the Chicago Tribune reports. After his announcement, he received an overwhelming amount of positive support.