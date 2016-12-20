So you've spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day" around 94 times.

Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period - and so they should be. Sure, hearing Shakin' Stevens talk about finding girls underneath mistletoe may seem premature in October, but hearing it while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips on Christmas morning must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and "Fairytale of New York" will always be great).

But it's time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we've compiled the alternative tracks that may be less popular than the old familiars but will work just as effectively - if not better - on Christmas morning.

You can find the playlist below.



Featured are the likes of Aimee Mann, Bob Dylan and Marvin Gaye whose lesser known Christmas efforts will have your hearts warming like chestnuts on an open fire.

Band-wise, it's time to be introduced to gems from the likes of 60s group The Flirtations, Scottish indie collective Glasvegas and US rock band Enuff Z'Nuff.

You can find a full list of the featured songs below (thankfully, YouTube's most watched Christmas music video is not included).

Ages and Ages, "We Need A Little Christmas"



Aimee Mann, "Christmastime"



Bob Dylan, "Must Be Santa"



Carla Thomas, "Gee Whiz, It's Christmas"



Coldplay, "Christmas Lights"



Enuff Z'Nuff, "Happy Holiday"



The Flirtations, "Christmas Time Is Here Again"



Glasvegas, "A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like a Kiss)"



John Denver, "Christmas for Cowboys"



The Killers, "Don't Shoot Me Santa"



Low, "Just Like Christmas"



Margo Guryan, "I Don't intend To Spend Christmas Without You"



Marvin Gaye, "I Want To Come Home For Christmas"



Phoenix, "Alone On Christmas Day"



The Raveonettes, "The Christmas Song"



Ron Sexsmith, "Maybe This Christmas"



The Ronettes, "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Clause"



Stevie Wonder, "What Christmas Means To Me"



Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Christmas All Over Again"



The Beach Boys, "Little Saint Nick"

Enjoy - and a Merry Christmas to you all.

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments below.