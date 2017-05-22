The Independent was at The Great Escape festival in Brighton over the weekend, where we saw a ton of exciting new artists and filmed a few 'Out of the Box' sessions with them too.

Starting off at the Brighton Dome, we set up a space in the entrance hall where the acoustics were pretty great.

Charlie Straw opened with a wonderful performance of two tracks from his forthcoming Rain EP.

The 22-year old just finished his first headline tour at dates around the UK (including TGE) - get ready to hear a lot more from him over the rest of the year.

Charlie was followed by three of the guys from five-piece ARCAVES, a band formed in 2014 "in the back of a broken down car in a pine forest in Sweden".

Then to one of my favourite new pop-rock bands, Anteros - for this session they played the ace tracks 'Breakfast' and 'On The Moon'.

Rising star Brent Cobb stopped by with Mike Harris on electric guitar to play some songs from his incredible debut album Shine On Rainy Day - 'Black Crow' and 'Diggin' Holes'.

Brent's down to play the Borderline in London on 24 May - if you can get tickets make sure you don't miss it.

After Brent's set, Rag 'N' Bone Man started his soundcheck so we relocated with the wonderful gentlemen from Francobollo (and a guest appearance by Strong Asian Mothers) to Fender's studio across the road.

And we wrapped things up with one of Australia's best new bands, Tired Lion:

Thanks to all the fantastic artists who performed for us, the Brighton Dome, Fender, and the organisers at The Great Escape. See you next year!