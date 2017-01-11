The Killers demand free Panda Express for life after finding one of their lyrics in a fortune cookie

Proving that 2017 certainly plans to deliver on bizarre music industry beefs, let's try The Killers and fast-food chain Panda Express for a spin.

Now, The Killers have certainly delivered their fair share of memorable, contemplative lyrics in the past: from "I've got soul/ but I'm not a soldier" to "Are we human/ or are we dancer?"

Which maybe doesn't make it so much of a surprise that Panda Express, which brands itself as 'America's favourite Chinese restaurant', would pilfer a couple of their lyrics to stuff inside their own brand of fortune cookies; presumably because they ran out of the traditional vague warnings and Confucius quotes?

Nice try, Panda Express. But you've been caught. The band teasingly tweeted an image of one of Panda Express' fortune cookie messages reading, "Smile Like You Mean It"; which is, of course, the name of a track from their 2004 album Hot Fuss.

All they ask in return? "I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff," they tweeted.

I'm thinkin' orange chicken for life and we'll let you off the hook for using our stuff. pic.twitter.com/3gJ9FebZVD — The Killers (@thekillers) January 8, 2017



Sounds like a pretty fair deal, to be honest.