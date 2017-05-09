The National have posted a 30-second video on Twitter that appears to contain new music.

Their whole page has been redesigned in fact, their avatar switching to a new logo shaped like a house.

'Sleep Well Beast' the video is titled, which peers voyeuristically into apartments as a fuzzy, discordant guitar riff plays over the top. There are no vocals from Matt Berninger, but the audio-visual has a dark vibe, reminiscent of tracks like 'Brainy', at least in tone if not in sound.

01 @The_National's Matt Berninger on anxiety, misheard lyrics, new album and unicorn mobiles https://t.co/vUrzpuu8fn pic.twitter.com/3QnEbccssp — Beers With... (@BeersWith_) January 28, 2016

The red and blue colour scheme, coupled with the breaking news ticker and the words 'THE SYSTEM ONLY DREAMS IN TOTAL DARKNESS', suggests a possible political tinge to the new music.

The band has explored politics before with tracks like 'Mr. November', the music video for 'Conversation 16' and a performance in support of Obama, but have been more politically active than ever in the months since Donald Trump's election.

The capitalisation of 'Sleep Well Beast' suggests it is a title of a song or the name of their new album, expected to be released this autumn.

They've been playing material from it at shows recently, including a track called 'Prom Song (13th Century)' that St. Vincent jumped on vocals for.