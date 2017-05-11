Following a cryptic breaking new ticker teaser, The National have announced details of their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast.
Set to be released on 8 September, the LP consists of 12 tracks and was produced Aaron Dessner with co-production from fellow band members Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger at Long Pond studio in Hudson Valley, New York.
The track titles are dark, including 'I'll Still Destroy You' and 'Day I Die'. Some also suggest a political tinge, like 'Empire Line' and 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness'.
The latter was released today along with a music video directed by Casey Reas.
It is fairly upbeat by The National's standards, though frontman Matt Berninger laments: "We said we’d only die of lonely secrets" in the verse.
Track list:
1 Nobody Else Will Be There
2 Day I Die
3 Walk It Back
4 The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness
5 Born to Beg
6 Turtleneck
7 Empire Line
8 I’ll Still Destroy You
9 Guilty Party
10 Carin at the Liquor Store
11 Dark Side of the Gym
12 Sleep Well Beast
World tour:
23-25/06/17 - Glastonbury Festival - Glastonbury, UK
12/08/17 - HAVEN Festival - Copenhagen, DENMARK
16/09/17 - Cork Opera House / Sounds From a Safe Harbour - Cork, IRELAND
17/09/17 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IRELAND
18/09/17 - Vicar Street - Dublin, IRELAND
20/09/17 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK
21/09/17 - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK
22/09/17 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
23/09/17 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
25/09/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK
26/09/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK
27/09/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK
28/09/17 - Eventim Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK
05/10/17 - Wang Theatre - Boston, MA, USA
06/10/17 - Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY, USA
11/10/17 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA, USA
12/10/17 - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA, USA
14/10/17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA, USA
21/10/17 - Elbphilharmonie - Hamburg, GERMANY
23/10/17 - Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY
24/10/17 - Tempodrom - Berlin, GERMANY
25/10/17 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, THE NETHERLANDS
28/10/17 - Coliseum - Lisbon, PORTUGAL
30/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts - Brussels, BELGIUM
31/10/17 – Palais des Beaux-Arts - Brussels, BELGIUM
02-04/11/17 – Pitchfork Paris, Paris, FRANCE
04/11/17 - Annexet - Stockholm, SWEDEN
05/11/17 - Annexet - Stockholm, SWEDEN
06/11/17 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NORWAY
07/11/17 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NORWAY
27/11/17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - Portland, OR, USA
28/11/17 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA, USA
29/11/17 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA, USA
01/12/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver BC, CANADA
02/12/17 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver BC, CANADA
04/12/17 - Verizon Hall - Philadelphia, PA, USA
07/12/17 - Metropolis - Montreal QC, CANADA
08/12/17 - Metropolis - Montreal QC, CANADA
09/12/17 - Sony Centre - Toronto ON, CANADA
10/12/17 - Hamilton Place Theatre - Hamilton ON, CANADA
12/12/17 - Civic Opera House - Chicago, IL, USA
13/12/17 - Civic Opera House - Chicago, IL, USA
