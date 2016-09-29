Fans of The Stone Roses are psyching themselves up for a ticket scramble on Friday morning as they battle to see the band play three UK stadium dates next summer.

Ian Brown will be bringing his Manchester quartet to Belfast, London and Glasgow in June, with tickets going on sale at 9.30am.

The group’s show at Wembley Stadium will mark their first performance in the capital for four years, following their long-awaited reunion in 2012.

Earlier this year, The Stone Roses played to over 240,000 people at four hometown gigs, before headlining T in the Park and performing to a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York.

Speculation has been rife that the band could be booked to headline Glastonbury Festival, which runs from 21 to 25 June, given the suspicious gap in their schedule, but this remains unconfirmed, as does reports that a new album will be released shortly before the tour.

For now, it’s time to focus on securing your spot at one of these big gigs:

Tuesday 13 June - Belfast SSE Arena

Saturday 17 June - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday 24 June - Glasgow Hampden Park

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets