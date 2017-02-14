Justin Bieber is still making childish digs at The Weeknd, it seems.

Following The Weeknd's performance at the Grammy Awards, a video appeared on Instagram appearing to show Bieber dissing his track 'Starboy'.

The Canadian singer chose to sit out of the awards - reportedly over objections to representation at the ceremony - alongside Kanye West and Drake.

In the video Bieber is shown driving his car as a friend films and asks him what his favourite song was, according to NME.

Justin Bieber threw some shade to The Weeknd cuz he's dating Selena?? Someone's pressed

pic.twitter.com/RJ2jYlymla — XO🚀 (@IamHR2512) February 13, 2017

Bieber responds: "'Starboy' by The Weeknd," after which the pair burst out laughing, and the friend ends the live post.

Viewers have interpreted this as a joke aimed at The Weeknd; Bieber recently dismissed his music as "wack" after it was reported that The Weeknd was dating Bieber's former girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Unlike Bieber, The Weeknd did appear at the Grammys where he performed with Daft Punk.

Bieber recently returned to Instagram after branding the social media platform as "the devil" in August 2016.

The "Baby" singer is set to play a huge show at London's Hyde Park for British Summer Time Festival on 2 July.