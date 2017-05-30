Ska music is still alive?

It is, at least in the novelty viral protest realm.

What's the deal with the song?

It's a catchy track detailing Theresa May's hypocrisies along with NHS and education crises ahead of the general election.

Who is Captain Ska?

Who are they, rather, a London-based band made up of session musicians who have performed with Vampire Weekend, Paloma Faith, Girls Aloud, The Streets and more.

Why do I feel like I've heard 'Liar Liar' before?

It was first released in 2010 and went to No 1 in the UK reggae chart. 'Liar Liar GE2017' is an updated version targeting the prime minister.

Why did they make it?

Producer and trumpet player Jake Painter "decided there wasn't a big enough musical response to the coalition government and it's austerity drive policies".

Where will the proceeds go?

The band say they'll be split between food banks around the UK and The People's Assembly Against Austerity.

@BBCR1 Point is to crank up the pressure & force them to address it. We can't see any Ofcom rules that completely ban us from being mentioned. — Captain SKA (@CaptainSKA) May 30, 2017

Where is it charting?

It's currently at No. 3 in the iTunes UK download charts, with nearly half a million YouTube views and a #16 placing in its trending list.

What if it gets to No. 1 in the official chart?

It's unlikely radio stations will play it, but if it reaches No. 1 they may be forced to explain why.