Theresa May docudrama about Conservative leadership contest set to air on BBC Two

A docudrama about Prime Minister Theresa May's rise to power is set to air on BBC Two on Sunday amid continuing fallout over the general election.

Theresa vs Boris: How May became PM was commissioned before the PM called the snap election.

It stars Doctor Who actress Jacqueline King as May, and Will Barton as Boris Johnson.

Inbetweeners actor John Seaward will play Michael Gove, who was another contender for the Conservative leadership, and show how he launched his own leadership campaign after previously backing Johnson's, causing the latter to drop out of the race.

The BBC reports that it will centre around the 20 days between the EU Referendum vote, and May becoming leader of the Conservatives and Prime Minister.

It will also portray the events that followed, including David Cameron's resignation as PM.

It says that the programme is based on "exhaustive research and first-person testimonies" and will "lay bare the politicking and positioning, betrayals and blunders" of the time.

Theresa vs Boris: How May became PM airs on Sunday 18 June at 9pm on BBC Two