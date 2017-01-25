Thundercat reveals details of third album 'Drunk' ft. Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Wiz Khalifa and Flying Lotus

Thundercat just put out the details of his upcoming third album Drunk and... good grief.

Asides from the brilliant artwork the album boasts an incredible lineup of featured artists including Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Michael McDonald, Wiz Khalifa, Kamasi Washington, and Flying Lotus.

It's an epic-sounding record, with 23 tracks that are set to convey both Thundercat's serious and playful sides; like his live performances, he has fun collaborating with friends but also takes time to get his message across.

Of 'Show You The Way', the first single off Drunk ft. Loggins and McDonald (two of Thundercat's heroes), he says: “That song to me is about going down the rabbit hole, taking you to another place… On the edge of dark, there's the brightest light.

"It means a lot to me in the sense of... the experience that I've had growing up with friends and people that I've been around where it's inviting them into where I come from emotionally.

"Sometimes it's a pretty intense thing. The point is how weird things can get. I feel like it's very funny that, in a way, of course Michael McDonald and Kenny would be there.”

Drunk is out on 24 February via Brainfeeder - Thundercat tours the UK from 22 - 28 March.

Tracklisting

01. Rabbot Ho

02. Captain Stupido

03. Uh Uh

04. Bus In These Streets

05. A Fan's Mail (Tron Song Suite II)

06. Lava Lamp

07. Jethro

08. Day & Night

09. Show You The Way (feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

10. Walk On By (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

11. Blackkk

12. Tokyo

13. Jameel's Space Ride

14. Friend Zone

15. Them Changes

16. Where I'm Going

17. Drink Dat (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

18. Inferno

19. I Am Crazy

20. 3AM

21. Drunk

22. The Turn Down (feat. Pharrell)

23. DU