The not-so-impossible has happened: Tom Cruise has agreed to a deal for M:I 6 following heated salary disputes.

Cruise was set to return as Ethan Hunt for the sixth instalment of the popular Mission: Impossible franchise when pre-production ground to a halt due to a dispute between the actor and Paramount.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, negotiations have ended and the film's preproduction is being resumed with filming expecting to take place next Spring, a few months later than planned.

Paramount declined to comment.

Actors you think have won Oscars but haven't







14 show all Actors you think have won Oscars but haven't

























1/14 Joaquin Phoenix With three previous nominations under his belt - for films including Gladiator and The Master - it was his performance as Johnny Cash in 2005 biopic Walk the Line that was expected to see him win an Oscar (he lost to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman's for Capote ). 2015 Getty Images

2/14 Bill Murray With only one Oscar nomination to his name (2003's Lost in Translation ), Bill Murray is one oversight that - in many people's eyes - could easily throw the Academy Awards into disrepute.

3/14 Brad Pitt The ever-present fixture he remains in Hollywood today, you'd think Brad Pitt would have won an Oscar by now; while serving as producer of 2014 Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave , he currently has zero acting wins to his name despite three nominations ( Twelve Monkeys , The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Moneyball ). 2015 Getty Images

4/14 Samuel L. Jackson Considering he's one of the most bankable film stars in the world, it's a surprise that - with over 160 credits to his name - Samuel L. Jackson has only received a mere one nomination ( Pulp Fiction in 1994). 2016 Getty Images

5/14 Tom Cruise Still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, Tom Cruise seemed like a sure awards bet back in the Nineties with films Born on the Fourth of July , Jerry Maguire and Magnolia all earning him nominations - and yet, he never once emerged victorious. 2015 Getty Images

6/14 Richard Gere Would you believe us if we told you Richard Gere has never even been nominated? Well, it's true - and, quite honestly, shocks us quite a bit. Poor guy. Juan Naharro Gimenez

7/14 Gary Oldman One of the film industry's finest character actors, Gary Oldman has been nominated just the once for playing George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy . 2014 Getty Images

8/14 Johnny Depp Despite his recent dip in quality, Johnny Depp has delivered several Oscar-worthy performances in the past. With a total of three nominations to his name - all for post-2000 releases including Pirates of the Caribbean and Finding Neverland - it's more a wonder he didn't receive more recognition for standout films such as Ed Wood and Donnie Brasco in the Nineties. 2015 Getty Images

9/14 Harrison Ford Harrison Ford may now be the world's highest-grossing actor (sorry, Samuel) but still doesn't have the Academy Award to back up such a feat. In fact, he's now into his third decade of not receiving recognition from the Academy with his sole nomination arriving back in 1985 for Witness .

10/14 Edward Norton Edward Norton is just the kind of actor you'd assume would've scooped a statuette at some stage or another, but no - Norton just has three nominations to speak of; his first in 1996 ( Primal Fear ), his second in 1999 ( American History X ) and his third just last year (Best Picture winner, Birdman ).

11/14 John Malkovich American actor John Malkovich was nominated once in 1984 ( Places in the Heart ) and again in 1993 ( In the Line of Fire ) but hasn't posed much of a threat since. 2013 Getty Images

12/14 Annette Bening Poor Annette Bening, who has come close to victory four times ( The Grifters , American Beauty , Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right ) but is yet to clinch one. 2015 Getty Images

13/14 Glenn Close ...well, it could be worse; she could be Glenn Close who has been on the shortlist six times for films including Fatal Attraction , Dangerous Liaisons and, most recently, Albert Nobbs .

14/14 Helena Bonham Carter Helena Bonham Carter may have received a Best Actress nomination for Wings of a Dove (1997), but it was her Best Supporting Actress nomination for 2012's Best Picture winner The King's Speech that seemed a sure bet; Melissa Leo's role in The Fighter won that round. 2015 Getty Images

Christopher McQuarrie will return to write and direct following the success of fifth instalment Rogue Nation and will be the first to steer more than one M:I film; Brian De Palma directed the first of the franchise with cruise returning in the John Woo-directed sequel. A third arrived in 2003 under the guide of The Force Awakens' JJ Abrams while Ghost Protocol was steered by Brad Bird (The Incredibles).

Rogue Nation, released in 2015, co-starred Rebecca Ferguson who'll next be seen in The Girl on the Train alongside Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux.