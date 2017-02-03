US radio stations hacked to play YG’s ‘Fuck Donald Trump’

Radio stations across Republican heartland states keep getting their signals hacked to broadcast rapper YG and Nipsey Hussle’s anti-Trump anthem ‘Fuck Donald Trump’.

The past two weeks has seen stations in South Carolina, Indiana, Texas, Tennessee and Kentucky all fall victim to unexpected plays of FDT, according to The Verge and several other sources.

Crescent Hill Radio in Kentucky - which usually plays “all local music” had to go off the air completely in order to fix the recurring problem, with 100.5 KCGF-LP in Texas, El Jefe 96.7 in Tennessee and Catholic station Mother of the Redeemer (which can be seen posted about Trump below) in Indiana also affected.

“Our internet has been HACKED at our transmitter site and the station has played anti-Trump songs. This is NOT our broadcast!” WFBS-FM in South Carolina wrote on its Facebook page.

It seems hackers gained access through Barix Estreamer devices that many stations use.

“Other stations that it happened to have contacted me, and we all used the same device, and none of us had set a password to the device,” Kathy Weisbach, founder and president of Crescent Hill, told HeatStreet. “My bad, as I had done other security measures at the tower and the studio but failed to password protect this device. You can bet it is now.”HeatStreet. “My bad, as I had done other security measures at the tower and the studio but failed to password protect this device. You can bet it is now.”