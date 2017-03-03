Tickets for this year’s V Festival go on sale today, fans eager to see P!NK and Jay Z waiting eagerly to get there’s.

Joining the two headliners at Hylands Park and Weston Part are the likes of Rudimental, Craig David, Ellie Goulding, Stormzy, George Ezra, Dizzee Rascal, and The Wombats.

Tickets for V Festival are on sale from 9am - buy them here.

Also playing the festival are Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Madness, and Anne-Marie. See the line-up below.

V Festival 2017 line-up

Got sweaty palms already? Check out our handy tips for dealing with the demand:

1) Make sure you are ready and waiting with the web page up at least five minutes before 9am.

2) Do not let your computer, phone or whatever device holds the key to your happiness run out of battery.

3) Register your details with the website you are booking from in advance, if you can, but don’t panic if you haven’t left enough time as your tickets will be held while you fill out your information

4) Check how many tickets you are allowed to buy in one purchase. If you try to buy more than the limited number, your booking may be cancelled without notice, meaning no-one gets to go.

5) Get your friends to try too, but stay in contact in case you all succeed and end up with a bunch of tickets you didn’t want. If you do need to sell any on, do so at face value. No-one likes a tout.

6) Be patient and avoid refreshing or switching between browsers. Stick with one tab and have some faith! Be prepared to wait for an hour to get tickets