Virgin V Festival 2017 has announced that Jay Z and P!nk will headline this year's event, after Ticketmaster reportedly leaked the lineup by mistake.

P!nk is returning to the festival 10 years after her debut appearance in 2007, while Jay Z is set to perform a decade-worth of hits.

Also set to perform are Ellie Goulding, Stormzy, Craig David, Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Madness, George Ezra and Anne-Marie.

Ed Sheeran is absent from the line-up, despite strong rumours that he would appear as a headliner.

Ticketmaster appeared to leak the lineup ahead of schedule with an accidental tweet - which has since been deleted - where it was announced that Jay Z and P!nk would headline with an image of the official poster.

The information was supposed to have been kept under wraps until 8.15am on Monday 27 February.

V Festival and Ticketmaster both have yet to comment on the apparent blunder.

The festival takes place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford on 19 and 20 August - tickets are available now.