John Lennon always believed that Yoko Ono deserved a songwriting credit for his 1971 song 'Imagine' - and yesterday (14 June), his wish was granted.

Ono's credit was earned at the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association in New York after receiving the Centennial Song award for the legendary track alongside Sean Ono Lennon.

After accepting the award, NMPA CEO David Israelite showed a video showing the former Beatle's exclamation that his wife deserved the credit because of her influence and inspiration in bringing the song to life.

After the event, Israelite confirmed to Variety that the process to officially add Yoko's credit to 'Imagine' is “already under way” despite being aware the decision may face opposition.

Yoko, now 84, accepted the award in a wheelchair pushed by her son, Sean which was followed by an emotional performance by Patti Smith who was accompanied by her piano-playing daughter, Jessie.

Yoko Ono misses John Lennon

