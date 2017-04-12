Perhaps sensing that a charity compilation record can often be a little cheesy, Planned Parenthood has poked fun at its new 7-inch with a performance by John Legend and St. Vincent that gets pulled apart by Zach Galifianakis.

Zach just happens to be in the building while they're practicing in the skit, giving them his unsolicited notes and criticising all aspects of their duet.

"You don't like my falsetto?" John asks, to which Zach barks: "I like truesetto!"

Tearing into their cover of Minnie Riperton's 'Loving You' he insists: "Being sexy matters! Looking good, getting clicks man!" before contributing some accordion and, when it's criticised, trying and failing to smash a chair.

7 Inches for Planned Parenthood will also feature Churches, Bon Iver, Feist, Elliot Smith, Bjork, Matt Berninger, Foo Fighters, Arca and more.

The story behind it is as follows:

"Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings.

"7-inches for Planned Parenthood is a response to this threat. This curated series of 7-inch vinyl records is being made by a group of people who believe that access to health care is a public good that should be fiercely protected. Do we know there’s a joke in the name? We do. We hope the title evokes the rich history of 7-inch vinyl records as a medium for protest music and resistance."