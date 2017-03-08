Zayn Malik has teased some new music by soundtracking a dancing dog gif on Twitter.

The former member of One Direction put out his solo debut Mind of Mine in 2016, and followed that with a recent Taylor Swift collaboration for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

Malik has since uploaded a hint of brand new music and promised that there is "more to come".

Malik's producer Malay, who worked with the artist on a collaboration with acclaimed Indian composer AR Rahman [Slumdog Millionaire], recently spoke about what they'd been up to in the studio.

"I thought it would be fun to have a platform that was maybe a little less pressure for the artist and then me having the challenge and the fun of creating a new sound.

"The other part of what I'm doing is representing a little bit more of the culture subliminally with Zayn [Malik].

"We're talking about doing a song with him and AR Rahman together and I'm having Zayn in Urdu. It's real similar to Hindi but it's Pakistani language. It's a modern-sounding song, but for him to sing in that language is kind of powerful."

Malik's song with Taylor Swift was well-received, and described by iTunes as "two of pop's brightest stars [teaming up] for a passionate duet".

Within hours of its release it hit the No.1 spot on the US iTunes chart, while a teaser of the song featuring footage from the film racked up millions of views.

The song was recorded at musician and producer Jack Antonoff's home; he said the song "came together very quickly" and was co-written with Swift and American hip hop artist Sam Dew.