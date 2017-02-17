Musician and "You're a Lady" singer Peter Skellern has died, aged 69.

The singer and pianist, who rose to fame for the hit single in the 1970s, revealed he had an inoperable brain tumour last October.

His family announced his death in a statement, saying they would miss the singer with all their “hearts”.

"Peter's creativity in art, comedy and music stand as his legacy to love and laughter,” they said in a statement sent to The Mirror.

"The love he brought to us will continue to be shared with everyone through his music.

"We will miss him with all our hearts."

The pianist, who was born in Bury in Lancashire, was ordained as a priest in October 2016.

Skellern is survived by his wife Diana and his two children.

More follows...

