All Time Low at the Eventim Apollo, London, gig review

All Time Low are here to bring their energetic, loud, high octane sound to London’s Eventim Apollo to a sold-out crowd of dedicated pop punk enthusiasts.

The Baltimore natives kick off their second date of their Spring European tour with enthusiastic renditions of ‘Kicking and Screaming’ and ‘Weightless’ to mass hysteria amongst the many screaming teenagers in attendance.

Gaskarth proclaims excitement at performing the next track, 'Dirty Laundry' - the new single from the next studio album released in June - to eruptions of applause.

The rapport that Alex Gaskarth and co have with their loyal fans is very much evident, alluding to a secret show played the night before at Bush Hall.

“I love you guys, 14 years in this career and you’re still here, thank you”, Gaskarth proclaims.

Renditions of ‘Backseat Serenade’ and ‘Take Cover’ slow the pace a little, along with acoustic versions of 'Therapy' and 'Missing You' before the band depart for a moment.

The band return to stage for their much welcome encore with performances of archive favourites ‘Lost in Stereo’ and ‘Dear Maria, Count Me In’ - enough to send the crowd home happy.