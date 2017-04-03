It’d be all too easy to make some half-hearted joke about 'T-Shirt Weather’ and the fact that it’s, well, a scorcher - on the day Circa Waves play at The Forum. So I won’t.

There have been so many boring think pieces about how British rock music still hasn’t managed to have its ‘resurgence’ - whatever that’s supposed to look like - then you go and see a band like this perform to their sold-out crowd at one of London’s biggest music venues; with their never-ending mosh pits and ambulance workers on hand for when the heat becomes too much for one fan.

On new record Different Creatures the songs pack enough of a punch - live they're something else altogether. Frontman Kieran Shudall told me last month that he hadn’t seen their audience react to anything like they did for this new material, tonight he proves his point and then some.

He may not leap around the stage as much as some of his contemporaries but instead shows a fierce concentration as he powers through ‘Fire That Burns’, constantly aware of his bandmates and each audience member.

Compared to the more polite, nervy indie Circa Waves put out on their debut; Different Creatures has more bite - the bolshy, Queens of the Stone Age-style intro on opener ‘Wake Up’ inspires a ferocious kind of hero worship from fans in their teens and fans in their 40s.

Album title track - the Message In A Bottle’-esque track ‘Different Creatures’ - is one of the more subtle, but nonetheless effective, rock tracks released this year tackling themes of immigration and xenophobia; Joe Falconer playing out that heartbreaking guitar whine. And on closer 'T-Shirt Weather' the room explodes with one last bout of energy; fans throw their arms around one another and jump - so enthusiastically that you can feel the balconies shudder.

Circa Waves are already on an impressive trajectory, testament to their talent, promise, and Shudall’s unabashed ambition. More gigs like this and it’s unlikely to slow down anytime soon.