After some late Friday night showers Saturday started off a little overcast. But grey clouds and a light breeze did little to dampen the festival spirit. After all, can you really experience Glastonbury without the odd spot of rain? I think not.

Rain ponchos might have been out in force but The Bootleg Beatles with the Pepperland Sinfonia did a sterling job of lifting the early morning Pyramid crowd - 'All You Need is Love' providing a perfect karaoke start to the day.

Later, on the Other Stage, British Sea Power’s lush melodies helped blow away the rest of the previous night’s cobwebs under a light drizzle, while a huge mass of the infamous Glastonbury seagulls circled overhead.

But Pilton is always the place to discover new acts on the smaller stages tucked around the site. It’s as much about new acts as established artists bussed in on huge coaches. Take a bow then, Stay Hungry - two young brothers (18 and 21) from Bristol.

Their upbeat, infectious rhymes and polished performance on the Croissant Neuf Bandstand put some of the acts on the bigger stages to shame. Incredibly they are unsigned - but I doubt they will be for much longer.

While Thundercat’s mind-bending jazz bass noodlings divided the crowd on the West Holts stage, across the site in the Kidz Field, Dynamo brought together young and old. His child-friendly tricks sprinkled a bit of magic on the fields of Avalon. And he stayed behind posing for selfies with anyone who asked to.

Jeremy Corbyn gives a speech at Glastonbury Festival

Respect also to the amazing juggling skills and audience banter from Andy Snatch who delighted the late afternoon crowds in the Theatre Fields with his slackline skills and flaming club prowess.

Katy Perry’s perfect pop was the ideal teatime Pyramid slot, her massed ranks of flower dancers, confetti cannon and stage diving end to her set sending everyone out for the rest of evening on a suitably glammed up high. But despite her amazing stage show, it was one man on an empty stage who seemed to get the best reception of the day.

Jeremy Corbyn’s stirring, passionate speech promising a “world of real opportunity for everyone”, striking a real chord and resulting in mass chanting of his name.

Away from the headliners, Arcadia was the place to be at midnight for the incredible Metamorphosis show. It’s impossible not to be blown away by the sight of a 50-tonne giant metallic spider shooting 60ft jets of flame into the sky while other spider-like creatures crawled above on high wires, other alien beings seemingly conducting lighting while giant eggs hatched.

A simply stunning end to an ideal day.